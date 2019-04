Dan Bucsa, UniCredit: Consumption, A Determining Factor For Romania’s GDP Growth In 2019



Consumption will have the biggest contribution inRomania's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, and investments will not contribute to the economic growth this year either, UniCredit chief economist Dan Bucsa said Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]