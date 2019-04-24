 
President Iohannis signs decree appointing interim ministers
President Iohannis signs decree appointing interim ministers.
President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decree appointing the interim ministers at the Justice Ministry, the European Funds Ministry and the Ministry for Romanians Abroad. Thus, the head of state signed the decree appointing Deputy PM for implementing Romania’s strategic partnerships Ana Birchall as interim Minister of Justice, Public Finance Minister Eugen Orlando Teodorovici as interim minister for European Funds, and Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea as interim Minister for Romanians Abroad. Moreover, President Iohannis also signed the decree under which he takes note of Tudorel Toader’s resignation from the Justice Minister office, Rovana Plumb’s resignation from the European Funds Minister office and Natalia-Elena Intotero’s resignation from the Minister for Romanians Abroad office. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent these proposals to President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday evening, after the head of state said that the government reshuffle proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), namely Eugen Nicolicea for Justice Ministry, Oana Florea for European Funds Ministry and Tit-Liviu Brailoiu for the Ministry for Romanians Abroad, represents "some sort of hoax," mentioning that he won’t accept it. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

