Four Turkish Industrial Groups Build EUR180M Plants, Create Over 1,100 Jobs In Romania



Turkish industrial group Coskunoz is investing EUR20 million in the construction of a car parts factory in the locality of Dragasani (Olt County), and nearly half of the investment is covered by state aid.