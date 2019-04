Last Four Major Companies to Go Public, Disappointment to Investors



Digi Communications (DIGI.RO), Sphera Group (SFG.RO) and Purcari (WINE.RO) are now trading lower than their first trading price, while MedLife (M.RO), even though the only one trading higher, is still below the rise of the main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, BET, during the same time (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]