Banca Transilvania Posts 19% Profit Growth in 1Q, to RON436M



Banca Transilvania, Romania's leading lender by assets, on Thursady reported a net profit of RON436 million for the first quarter of 2019, up 19.1% compared with the same period in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]