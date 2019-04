MaxBet Sees RON145M Profit In 2018



Gaming company MaxBet ended 2018 with 571 million lei (EUR120 million) revenue, 20% higher than in 2017, Finance Ministry data show. The company also posted 44% higher net profit, RON145 million. The profit margin of MaxBet's operations in Romania stood at 25% in 2018, up from the 21% in (...)