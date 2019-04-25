 
Romaniapress.com

April 25, 2019

Demographic ageing gains further ground in 2018, in Romania
Apr 25, 2019

Demographic ageing gains further ground in 2018, in Romania.
Demographic ageing gained further ground last year, as the elderly population aged 65 and above exceeded by 434,000 the number of the young aged 0 - 14, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a release published on Thursday. On January 1, 2019, more than 3.674 million people were in the elderly age bracket, while the young population was 3.240 million strong. "The demographic aging process advanced, compared to January 1, 2018, as a slight decrease was evident in the share of young people (0 - 14 of age), while the share of the elderly population (65 years and over) inched up 0.3 percentage points," the INS said in the release. "The demographic ageing index went up from 110.0 (on January 1, 2018) to 113.4 elderly people to 100 young people (on January 1, 2019)," says INS. The average age of the population was 41.6 years, 0.3 years higher than on January 1, 2018. The median age was 41.5 years, up 0.4 years from January 1, 2018. On January 1, 2019 the resident population was 22.171 million, down 0.2 pct from January 1, 2018, with a majority of urban and female population (56.4 pct and 51.2 pct, respectively). The resident urban population was 12.506 million, slightly down from January 1, 2018 (0.1 pct). The female population as of January 1, 2019 was 11.343 million, down 0.2 pct from the same date of the year before. The 40 - 44 age group accounted for the largest share in the total population (8.6 pct), with the male population in this age bracket accounting for 9 pct and women for 8.2 pct. The weight of the 0 - 4 years age group was 4.5 pct, lower than that of the 5 - 9 (4.9 pct) and 10 - 14 years age groups (5.2 pct).AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Schaeffler Factory In Brasov Posts 11% Higher Turnover, Of RON2.2B, In 2018 Schaeffler Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Schaeffler group, reported a 11.5% higher turnover year-on-year in 2018, of over RON2.2 billion (nearly EUR475 million), according to ZF calculations based on company and Finance Ministry (...)

Coface: Romania Ranks 2nd In EU By Share Of Retail Products In Total Imports Romania ranks second among European Union Member States regarding the share of imported retail products, reaching 53% of the total value of imports worth RON65.2 billion, with the bulk of products being intended for household consumption, according to a survey by Coface (...)

President Iohannis awaits Romanians to vote in elections to the EP, referendum President Klaus Iohannis called Romanians on Thursday to vote in the referendum and elections to the European Parliament (EP). "Dear Romanians, we have a referendum on 26 May. Today, I signed the decree and I convened the referendum. (...) I await you to vote in the referendum and (...)

PM Dancila asks President Iohannis to motivate his rejection of three gov't picks Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday she had sent to President Klaus Iohannis a request for him to motivate the rejection of her picks for the minister of justice Eugen Nicolicea, minister of European funds Oana Florea and minister for Romanians abroad Liviu Tit Brailoiu. In an (...)

Trade Register: Beginner Entrepreneurs Set Up 47,069 Startups In Romania From 2011 Until End-March 2019 Beginner entrepreneurs established 47,069 limited liability companies – startups (SRL-D) from 2011 until the end of March 2019, according to Trade Register data. This type of business was launched on the Romanian market in 2011 and is based on a national startup financing (...)

Retailer elefant.ro Aims To Break Even As Soon As Possible; Eyes Profit In 2021 Elefant Online SA, the company that runs elefant.ro, one of the largest local online stores, wants to break even (total cost and total revenue are equal) as soon as possible and switch to profit in 2021.

PM Dancila meets the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Romania Prime Minister Viorica Dancila carried out a meeting on Thursday with Ambassador of the People&#39;s Republic of China to Romania Jiang Yu, during which the dynamic nature of the political dialogue and the bilateral cooperation between the two countries were highlighted. "The head of (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |