Teraplast Group Posts 34% Turnover Growth in 1Q, to RON174.6M



Building materials manufacturer TeraPlast Group said Thursday its turnover grew 34% on the year in the first quarter of 2019, to RON174.6 million, and its operating profit (EBITDA) grew 76%, to RON13.2 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]