Electrica Approves Distribution Of Dividends At 6.8% Yield From 2018 Net Profit
Apr 25, 2019
Electrica Approves Distribution Of Dividends At 6.8% Yield From 2018 Net Profit.
Shareholders of Electrica (EL.RO), the largest electricity distributor in Romania, on Thursday approved a proposition of the company’s Board of Directors regarding the distribution of a dividend of RON0.73 per share, the equivalent of a 6.8% yield, according to ZF calculations based on stock (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]