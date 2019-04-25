Electrica Approves Distribution Of Dividends At 6.8% Yield From 2018 Net Profit



Shareholders of Electrica (EL.RO), the largest electricity distributor in Romania, on Thursday approved a proposition of the company's Board of Directors regarding the distribution of a dividend of RON0.73 per share, the equivalent of a 6.8% yield, according to ZF calculations based on stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]