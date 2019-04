Chimcomplex Becomes Romania's Largest Exporter after Acquiring Oltchim Assets



Romanian chemical producer Chimcomplex said Thursday it has become the country's largest exporter and its turnover grew to RON343.3 million in the first quarter, 4.6 times higher than in the same period last year, after taking over a considerable chunk of chemical plant Oltchim's (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]