More Than 20,000 Romanian Firms May Get EUR3M To EUR25M Financing From Poland’s CVI



Polish private debt company Credit Value Investments (CVI), with a EUR200 million budget earmarked for investments in the sector of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Romania, in the next two years, estimates there currently are at least 20,000 companies that can get financing from (...) More Than 20,000 Romanian Firms May Get EUR3M To EUR25M Financing From Poland’s CVI.Polish private debt company Credit Value Investments (CVI), with a EUR200 million budget earmarked for investments in the sector of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Romania, in the next two years, estimates there currently are at least 20,000 companies that can get financing from (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]