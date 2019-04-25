PM Dancila asks President Iohannis to motivate his rejection of three gov’t picks



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday she had sent to President Klaus Iohannis a request for him to motivate the rejection of her picks for the minister of justice Eugen Nicolicea, minister of European funds Oana Florea and minister for Romanians abroad Liviu Tit Brailoiu. In an interview to daily Adevarul, she said she did not agree with the restructuring of her cabinet, because she would rather do it "the normal way". "I talked to Mr Dragnea, we consult each other; he is the chairman of the party, it is normal for us to have discussions on each project. I did not agree with the restructuring of the government (...) I thought we had to go the normal way. I started from two aspects: I do not want a Dancila 2 Cabinet, I want to have the same cabinet. The second reason is related to President Iohannis’ assertions that he will feel neglected and go before the Constitutional Court, which mean an impasse will be reached again. The third aspect: I have considered that the government is functioning well as it is now. Today I have sent to the President a request for him to motivate the rejection of the three picks, because I believe that the opportunity to appoint a new minister is up to the prime minister to decide. The President will only have to say something if there are legality issues about a recommended minister, not about the opportuneness," Dancila said when asked how she would respond to the request of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) national chairman Liviu Dragnea, who gave her until after the holidays to come up before Parliament for a new vote of confidence, and if, under such circumstances, he would accept the restructuring. Regarding the answer she will give to Dragnea after Easter, Dancila said: "On this subject, I decided to follow the normal path without restructuring. I will think about it during the holidays," adding that there is quite unlikely for her to have second thoughts about it. Asked if the picks for interim ministers - Ana Birchall, Eugen Teodorovici, Stefan Radu Oprea - were hers or the result of a discussion with Dragnea, the prime minister explained: "I talked to the party chairman, I could not leave things unattended. I discussed with Mr Dragnea and together we decided on the picks for interim minister." Dancila said that she did not know whether or not the initial three picks will still be standing, and that the issue will be considered at a convention of the PSD Executive Committee. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) PM Dancila asks President Iohannis to motivate his rejection of three gov’t picks.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday she had sent to President Klaus Iohannis a request for him to motivate the rejection of her picks for the minister of justice Eugen Nicolicea, minister of European funds Oana Florea and minister for Romanians abroad Liviu Tit Brailoiu. In an interview to daily Adevarul, she said she did not agree with the restructuring of her cabinet, because she would rather do it "the normal way". "I talked to Mr Dragnea, we consult each other; he is the chairman of the party, it is normal for us to have discussions on each project. I did not agree with the restructuring of the government (...) I thought we had to go the normal way. I started from two aspects: I do not want a Dancila 2 Cabinet, I want to have the same cabinet. The second reason is related to President Iohannis’ assertions that he will feel neglected and go before the Constitutional Court, which mean an impasse will be reached again. The third aspect: I have considered that the government is functioning well as it is now. Today I have sent to the President a request for him to motivate the rejection of the three picks, because I believe that the opportunity to appoint a new minister is up to the prime minister to decide. The President will only have to say something if there are legality issues about a recommended minister, not about the opportuneness," Dancila said when asked how she would respond to the request of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) national chairman Liviu Dragnea, who gave her until after the holidays to come up before Parliament for a new vote of confidence, and if, under such circumstances, he would accept the restructuring. Regarding the answer she will give to Dragnea after Easter, Dancila said: "On this subject, I decided to follow the normal path without restructuring. I will think about it during the holidays," adding that there is quite unlikely for her to have second thoughts about it. Asked if the picks for interim ministers - Ana Birchall, Eugen Teodorovici, Stefan Radu Oprea - were hers or the result of a discussion with Dragnea, the prime minister explained: "I talked to the party chairman, I could not leave things unattended. I discussed with Mr Dragnea and together we decided on the picks for interim minister." Dancila said that she did not know whether or not the initial three picks will still be standing, and that the issue will be considered at a convention of the PSD Executive Committee. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Schaeffler Factory In Brasov Posts 11% Higher Turnover, Of RON2.2B, In 2018 Schaeffler Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Schaeffler group, reported a 11.5% higher turnover year-on-year in 2018, of over RON2.2 billion (nearly EUR475 million), according to ZF calculations based on company and Finance Ministry (...)



Coface: Romania Ranks 2nd In EU By Share Of Retail Products In Total Imports Romania ranks second among European Union Member States regarding the share of imported retail products, reaching 53% of the total value of imports worth RON65.2 billion, with the bulk of products being intended for household consumption, according to a survey by Coface (...)



President Iohannis awaits Romanians to vote in elections to the EP, referendum President Klaus Iohannis called Romanians on Thursday to vote in the referendum and elections to the European Parliament (EP). "Dear Romanians, we have a referendum on 26 May. Today, I signed the decree and I convened the referendum. (...) I await you to vote in the referendum and (...)



Trade Register: Beginner Entrepreneurs Set Up 47,069 Startups In Romania From 2011 Until End-March 2019 Beginner entrepreneurs established 47,069 limited liability companies – startups (SRL-D) from 2011 until the end of March 2019, according to Trade Register data. This type of business was launched on the Romanian market in 2011 and is based on a national startup financing (...)



Retailer elefant.ro Aims To Break Even As Soon As Possible; Eyes Profit In 2021 Elefant Online SA, the company that runs elefant.ro, one of the largest local online stores, wants to break even (total cost and total revenue are equal) as soon as possible and switch to profit in 2021.



PM Dancila meets the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Romania Prime Minister Viorica Dancila carried out a meeting on Thursday with Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Romania Jiang Yu, during which the dynamic nature of the political dialogue and the bilateral cooperation between the two countries were highlighted. "The head of (...)



Romania to host multinational military exercise involving joint training of C-27J Spartan military aircraft pilots Romania will be hosting next month a military exercise European Spartan 2019 designed as joint training for C-27J Spartan military aircraft pilots, the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) said Thursday in a press statement. According to the cited source, the European Spartan 2019 military exercise (...)

