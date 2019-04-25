PM Dancila meets the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Romania



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila carried out a meeting on Thursday with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Romania Jiang Yu, during which the dynamic nature of the political dialogue and the bilateral cooperation between the two countries were highlighted. "The head of the Government in Bucharest congratulated Mrs Ambassador Jiang Yu on recently taking over the office as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Romania and assured her of the entire support of the Romanian authorities. The discussions highlighted the dynamic character of the political dialogue and of the bilateral cooperation between Romania and the People’s Republic of China, which are based on a long friendship, understanding, mutual respect, strengthened over the seven decades since the establishment of the diplomatic relations. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila evoked the substance meeting with Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang, on the sidelines of the summit of the heads of government of the Central and Eastern Europe - the People’s Republic of China cooperation format (Dubrovnik, 12 April), as well as the meeting with the delegation led by First-ranked Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Zhang Qingli, on the occasion of the visit to Bucharest, held between 20 and 23 April," a Government release sent to AGERPRES informs. According to the quoted source, Dancila hailed the cooperation level between the two states, showing that the People’s Republic of China is a very good trade partner of Romania in the Asian area. In this context, Romania’s interest for a balanced growth of the bilateral commercial exchanges was highlighted, as well as for an active participation in economic missions, international fairs and exhibitions in both directions. "The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China congratulated Romania for exercising a successful Presidency at the EU Council. Viorica Dancila highlighted that Romania endorses the strengthening of the EU-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, in line with the commitments taken on at the EU-China Summit (Brussels, 9 April 2019). The meeting also occasioned the tackling of the main topics of the sectorial cooperation, namely the legal framework in focus, with an emphasis on areas with the potential to boost trade and human, tourism, educational, cultural, business contacts, including at local level. Moreover, it was welcomed the level of administrative cooperation provided by the institutional twinning of cities and counties of Romania and the People’s Republic of China. During the meeting, aspects of cooperation between the two countries at the UN level were discussed, including in terms of the mutual support of candidacies," the release mentioned. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) PM Dancila meets the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Romania.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila carried out a meeting on Thursday with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Romania Jiang Yu, during which the dynamic nature of the political dialogue and the bilateral cooperation between the two countries were highlighted. "The head of the Government in Bucharest congratulated Mrs Ambassador Jiang Yu on recently taking over the office as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Romania and assured her of the entire support of the Romanian authorities. The discussions highlighted the dynamic character of the political dialogue and of the bilateral cooperation between Romania and the People’s Republic of China, which are based on a long friendship, understanding, mutual respect, strengthened over the seven decades since the establishment of the diplomatic relations. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila evoked the substance meeting with Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang, on the sidelines of the summit of the heads of government of the Central and Eastern Europe - the People’s Republic of China cooperation format (Dubrovnik, 12 April), as well as the meeting with the delegation led by First-ranked Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Zhang Qingli, on the occasion of the visit to Bucharest, held between 20 and 23 April," a Government release sent to AGERPRES informs. According to the quoted source, Dancila hailed the cooperation level between the two states, showing that the People’s Republic of China is a very good trade partner of Romania in the Asian area. In this context, Romania’s interest for a balanced growth of the bilateral commercial exchanges was highlighted, as well as for an active participation in economic missions, international fairs and exhibitions in both directions. "The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China congratulated Romania for exercising a successful Presidency at the EU Council. Viorica Dancila highlighted that Romania endorses the strengthening of the EU-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, in line with the commitments taken on at the EU-China Summit (Brussels, 9 April 2019). The meeting also occasioned the tackling of the main topics of the sectorial cooperation, namely the legal framework in focus, with an emphasis on areas with the potential to boost trade and human, tourism, educational, cultural, business contacts, including at local level. Moreover, it was welcomed the level of administrative cooperation provided by the institutional twinning of cities and counties of Romania and the People’s Republic of China. During the meeting, aspects of cooperation between the two countries at the UN level were discussed, including in terms of the mutual support of candidacies," the release mentioned. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Schaeffler Factory In Brasov Posts 11% Higher Turnover, Of RON2.2B, In 2018 Schaeffler Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Schaeffler group, reported a 11.5% higher turnover year-on-year in 2018, of over RON2.2 billion (nearly EUR475 million), according to ZF calculations based on company and Finance Ministry (...)



Coface: Romania Ranks 2nd In EU By Share Of Retail Products In Total Imports Romania ranks second among European Union Member States regarding the share of imported retail products, reaching 53% of the total value of imports worth RON65.2 billion, with the bulk of products being intended for household consumption, according to a survey by Coface (...)



President Iohannis awaits Romanians to vote in elections to the EP, referendum President Klaus Iohannis called Romanians on Thursday to vote in the referendum and elections to the European Parliament (EP). "Dear Romanians, we have a referendum on 26 May. Today, I signed the decree and I convened the referendum. (...) I await you to vote in the referendum and (...)



PM Dancila asks President Iohannis to motivate his rejection of three gov't picks Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday she had sent to President Klaus Iohannis a request for him to motivate the rejection of her picks for the minister of justice Eugen Nicolicea, minister of European funds Oana Florea and minister for Romanians abroad Liviu Tit Brailoiu. In an (...)



Trade Register: Beginner Entrepreneurs Set Up 47,069 Startups In Romania From 2011 Until End-March 2019 Beginner entrepreneurs established 47,069 limited liability companies – startups (SRL-D) from 2011 until the end of March 2019, according to Trade Register data. This type of business was launched on the Romanian market in 2011 and is based on a national startup financing (...)



Retailer elefant.ro Aims To Break Even As Soon As Possible; Eyes Profit In 2021 Elefant Online SA, the company that runs elefant.ro, one of the largest local online stores, wants to break even (total cost and total revenue are equal) as soon as possible and switch to profit in 2021.



Romania to host multinational military exercise involving joint training of C-27J Spartan military aircraft pilots Romania will be hosting next month a military exercise European Spartan 2019 designed as joint training for C-27J Spartan military aircraft pilots, the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN) said Thursday in a press statement. According to the cited source, the European Spartan 2019 military exercise (...)

