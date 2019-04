Schaeffler Factory In Brasov Posts 11% Higher Turnover, Of RON2.2B, In 2018



Schaeffler Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany's Schaeffler group, reported a 11.5% higher turnover year-on-year in 2018, of over RON2.2 billion (nearly EUR475 million), according to ZF calculations based on company and Finance Ministry (...)