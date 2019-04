Coface: Romania Ranks 2nd In EU By Share Of Retail Products In Total Imports



Romania ranks second among European Union Member States regarding the share of imported retail products, reaching 53% of the total value of imports worth RON65.2 billion, with the bulk of products being intended for household consumption, according to a survey by Coface.