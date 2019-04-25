Trade Register: Beginner Entrepreneurs Set Up 47,069 Startups In Romania From 2011 Until End-March 2019
Apr 25, 2019
Trade Register: Beginner Entrepreneurs Set Up 47,069 Startups In Romania From 2011 Until End-March 2019.
Beginner entrepreneurs established 47,069 limited liability companies – startups (SRL-D) from 2011 until the end of March 2019, according to Trade Register data. This type of business was launched on the Romanian market in 2011 and is based on a national startup financing (...)
