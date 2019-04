Retailer elefant.ro Aims To Break Even As Soon As Possible; Eyes Profit In 2021



Elefant Online SA, the company that runs elefant.ro, one of the largest local online stores, wants to break even (total cost and total revenue are equal) as soon as possible and switch to profit in 2021. Retailer elefant.ro Aims To Break Even As Soon As Possible; Eyes Profit In 2021.Elefant Online SA, the company that runs elefant.ro, one of the largest local online stores, wants to break even (total cost and total revenue are equal) as soon as possible and switch to profit in 2021.