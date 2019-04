Public Sector Salary Spending Doubled in Four Years



Public sector personnel spending reached 15.7 billion lei (EUR3.3 billion). At the current increase rate, the public sector salaries will reach RON108 billion this year, double the level of four years ago. Public Sector Salary Spending Doubled in Four Years.Public sector personnel spending reached 15.7 billion lei (EUR3.3 billion). At the current increase rate, the public sector salaries will reach RON108 billion this year, double the level of four years ago. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]