President Iohannis: I will campaign for the referendum



President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday that he will campaign for the referendum of 26 May. "I will be accused of campaigning, but it's normal. It's normal to campaign for Romania, not for something else. Since becoming the President, I get involved for Romania and I want to get involved for this, too. Yes, I will also campaign for the referendum and for the presidential elections, but, especially, for a European Romania, a just Romania, a fair Romania, a Romania as the Romanians want, not as the Social Democrats want. They have spent the money on electoral charities, ignored the Romanians' needs - they must be taught a lesson and this lesson will be taught in the first stage with the referendum of 26 May. In these two and a half years numerous wrong decisions have been adopted, countless wrong approaches of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party], they fought against justice, against opposition, against multinationals, against Europe. I, the president of Romania, will campaign against these abuses! I will campaign against these decisions because it is the duty of any honest, pro-European patriot, a good Romanian, concerned about the country's future to campaign for a better Romania. I will get involved," the head of state said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He urged Romanians to go to vote for the referendum. "Dear Romanians, I await you at the referendum," Iohannis concluded, wishing them 'Happy Holidays!'." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Rodica State)