All electoral competitors must remove the banners and advertising materials they have used so far in the promotion activity before Friday at 24:00hrs, otherwise they will be sanctioned. The electoral campaign for the elections to the European Parliament begins Saturday, at 7:00hrs and ends on 25 May, at 7:00hrs. In the electoral campaign, the electoral competitors can place their posters only in the special places for display. On an electoral panel, each electoral competitor can apply only one poster. An electoral poster placed in the designated places shall not exceed 500 mm one side and 300 mm the other side, and the one by which an electoral meeting is convened, 400 mm one side and 250 mm the other side. Election posters that combine colors in a succession that reproduces the flag of Romania or of another state are forbidden. It is forbidden to display for electoral purposes, by applying to the walls or support pillars of bridges, tunnels, viaducts, road signs, orientation panels and road information, as well as on the electronic systems for regulating the circulation. The activities of electoral propaganda cannot, in any way, affect the green spaces, the natural reserves and the ecologically protected areas, according to the legal provisions. The use of minors under the age of 16 in order to distribute or place electoral propaganda material is forbidden. In the race for the elections to the European Parliament on 26 May, 13 political parties and three independents are running.

