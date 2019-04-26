PM Dancila: I’m going to the referendum,but if the party decides not to go, I will follow it



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she will go to the referendum on justice initiated by President Klaus Iohannis, but if the party makes another decision in this regard, she will follow it. "I believe that the referendum won’t be successful. (...) I don’t think so. And let me tell you why. Today, I’ve seen the questions. I am telling you that in a village, a commune, it’s not actually understandable what the second question is about. It’s hard for the people to be interested in what it been written there. Therefore, it seems to me that even the question is uninspired," Viorica Dancila told in an interview to Adevarul.ro. When asked whether she will go to the referendum, Dancila said: "Yes, I’m going." "Yes, I would like to go to the referendum, but, you realise that I, too, am politically registered, I am the executive chairman of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]. If the party decides not to go, I will follow it. (...) I cannot make such scenarios, but if the party makes this decision, then, it’s normal to observe it, in order to prove unity within the political formation," Dancila added. President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree regarding the organisation of the referendum on 26 May, on the day of the elections to the European Parliament. According to article 2, the citizens are called upon to express their will, through YES or No, to the following questions: 1. Do you agree with banning amnesty and pardon for corruption offenses?; 2. Do you agree with banning the Government to adopt emergency ordinances in the area of criminal offenses, punishments and judicial organization, and to extend the right to directly challenge the ordinances with the Constitutional Court?. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Rodica State) PM Dancila: I’m going to the referendum,but if the party decides not to go, I will follow it.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she will go to the referendum on justice initiated by President Klaus Iohannis, but if the party makes another decision in this regard, she will follow it. "I believe that the referendum won’t be successful. (...) I don’t think so. And let me tell you why. Today, I’ve seen the questions. I am telling you that in a village, a commune, it’s not actually understandable what the second question is about. It’s hard for the people to be interested in what it been written there. Therefore, it seems to me that even the question is uninspired," Viorica Dancila told in an interview to Adevarul.ro. When asked whether she will go to the referendum, Dancila said: "Yes, I’m going." "Yes, I would like to go to the referendum, but, you realise that I, too, am politically registered, I am the executive chairman of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]. If the party decides not to go, I will follow it. (...) I cannot make such scenarios, but if the party makes this decision, then, it’s normal to observe it, in order to prove unity within the political formation," Dancila added. President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree regarding the organisation of the referendum on 26 May, on the day of the elections to the European Parliament. According to article 2, the citizens are called upon to express their will, through YES or No, to the following questions: 1. Do you agree with banning amnesty and pardon for corruption offenses?; 2. Do you agree with banning the Government to adopt emergency ordinances in the area of criminal offenses, punishments and judicial organization, and to extend the right to directly challenge the ordinances with the Constitutional Court?. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

AEP: Computer operators of polling stations around the country to be established on 2 May The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informed that on 2 May, at 14:00hrs, at the headquarters of the institution, a random draw of the computer operators of the electoral offices of the polling stations around the country will take place. In a release sent to AGERPRES, the AEP brings to mind (...)



#European Parliament elections2019/Banners and advertising materials of candidates in elections to EP must be removed by Friday at midnight All electoral competitors must remove the banners and advertising materials they have used so far in the promotion activity before Friday at 24:00hrs, otherwise they will be sanctioned. The electoral campaign for the elections to the European Parliament begins Saturday, at 7:00hrs and ends on (...)



President Iohannis: I will campaign for the referendum President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday that he will campaign for the referendum of 26 May. "I will be accused of campaigning, but it's normal. It's normal to campaign for Romania, not for something else. Since becoming the President, I get involved for Romania and I (...)



Coca-Cola, Nestle and Pepsi, Largest Importers in Food and Beverage Industry Sixteen food and beverage producers are among the top 500 importers in Romania in 2018 and only ten of them are among the top 500 exporters, ZF has found from National Statistics Institute data.



Public Sector Salary Spending Doubled in Four Years Public sector personnel spending reached 15.7 billion lei (EUR3.3 billion). At the current increase rate, the public sector salaries will reach RON108 billion this year, double the level of four years ago.



Schaeffler Factory In Brasov Posts 11% Higher Turnover, Of RON2.2B, In 2018 Schaeffler Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Schaeffler group, reported a 11.5% higher turnover year-on-year in 2018, of over RON2.2 billion (nearly EUR475 million), according to ZF calculations based on company and Finance Ministry (...)



Coface: Romania Ranks 2nd In EU By Share Of Retail Products In Total Imports Romania ranks second among European Union Member States regarding the share of imported retail products, reaching 53% of the total value of imports worth RON65.2 billion, with the bulk of products being intended for household consumption, according to a survey by Coface (...)

