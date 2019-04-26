AEP: Computer operators of polling stations around the country to be established on 2 May



The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informed that on 2 May, at 14:00hrs, at the headquarters of the institution, a random draw of the computer operators of the electoral offices of the polling stations around the country will take place. In a release sent to AGERPRES, the AEP brings to mind that ever since the local public administration elections in 2016, the Vote Presence and Illegal Vote Prevention Monitoring System (SIMPV) has become operational. In this respect, in all polling stations there is a computer operator who checks the data of each voter in the system. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) AEP: Computer operators of polling stations around the country to be established on 2 May.The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informed that on 2 May, at 14:00hrs, at the headquarters of the institution, a random draw of the computer operators of the electoral offices of the polling stations around the country will take place. In a release sent to AGERPRES, the AEP brings to mind that ever since the local public administration elections in 2016, the Vote Presence and Illegal Vote Prevention Monitoring System (SIMPV) has become operational. In this respect, in all polling stations there is a computer operator who checks the data of each voter in the system. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]