April 28, 2019

Holy Light from Jerusalem touches down in Bucharest
Holy Light from Jerusalem touches down in Bucharest.
The Holy Light from Jerusalem touched down on Saturday evening at the Henri Coanda (Otopeni) Bucharest International Airport, with a special flight, being brought by a delegation of the Romanian Patriarchy headed by Vicar Bishop of the Archbishopric of Bucharest Timotei Prahoveanul. Due to the unfavourable meteorological conditions, the airplane with the Holy Light could not land in Sibiu, therefore it headed to western Cluj-Napoca.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

