Prime Minister Viorica Dancila congratulated her Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez for the success recorded by his political party, Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) in the early polls that took place on Sunday, in Spain, according to a press release of the Government on Monday. In this context, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila reiterated the Romanian side's willingness to continue and diversify the excellent bilateral dialogue existing between the two countries, to strengthen the strategic partnership in priority fields for both countries: infrastructure, energy, agriculture, internal affairs, European policies. Viorica Dancila also voiced hope that the Romanian Diaspora in Spain will continue to play the role of a powerful bridge for the Romanian-Spanish bilateral relations. Prime Minister underscored the need for the two governments to continue effort to advance the European project based on the common European values, showed the above mentioned source. Pedro Sanchez scored a clear victory on Sunday, although he did not obtain the majority (176/350 mandates), as he made Spain's map, which used to be coloured with the blue of the conservatives from the People's Party (PP) "red" and he managed to impose himself in such regions where PSOE didn't won for tens of years. PSOE obtained 123 spots in Parliament, almost double compared with the PP, with 66 spots. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Lupasteanu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)

