April 30, 2019

Sphera Group Seeks To Contract Credit Facility Of EUR70M Tops; Approves Gross Dividend Of RON0.3524/Share
Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), which owns the companies that operate the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands in franchise system, wants to contract a credit facility of maximum EUR70 million, through a bilateral, syndicated or club-type loan. Shareholders mandated the company’s management to (...)

Romania Seeks to Raise RON3.2B, EUR250M Selling State Paper in May Romania's finance ministry plans to raise nearly RON3.5 billion and EUR250 million selling state paper in May.

UiPath Raises $568 Million in New Funding Round, Company Valued at $7B UiPath, a start-up founded in Romania in 2015 that is currently a leading robotic process automation software company announced it raised a record financing amount that hikes its valuation to $7 billion.

Eurostat: One in Five Romanians Was Self-Employed in 2018 One in five Romanians (17%) was self-employed in 2018, the fourth largest share among EU countries, after Greece (30%), Italy (22%) and Poland (18%), Eurostat data showed Tuesday.

EduMin Andronescu: By future law technical high schools turn into dual technical ones The National Education minister Ecaterina Andronescu on Tuesday said in central Targu Mures that in the near future the ministry will focus on turning all vocational schools into dual vocational ones and that by the future Education Law the technical high schools are to be turned into dual (...)

Garanti Bank Posts RON111M Profit in 2018 Lender Garanti Bank reported a net profit of RON111.86 million for 2018 and operating revenue of RON428 million, the bank said in its annual earnings report released Tuesday.

Orange Romania 1Q Turnover Down 2% YoY To EUR265M Telecom operator Orange Romania registered a turnover of EUR265 million in the first quarter of 2019, down 2% compared with the same period of 2018, " mostly due to changes in interconnection fees for mobile voice calls and to a slight decline in equipment sales compared with the first quarter (...)

Acting JusMin Ana Birchall announces postponement of PG's selection procedure The Acting Justice minister Ana Birchall on Tuesday announced in a press conference she postponed the selection procedure of the Prosecutor General of Romania and of the Deputy of the national member for Eurojust. On 10 April, the legal committee headed by then Justice minister Tudorel Toader (...)

 

