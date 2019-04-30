Sphera Group Seeks To Contract Credit Facility Of EUR70M Tops; Approves Gross Dividend Of RON0.3524/Share



Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), which owns the companies that operate the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands in franchise system, wants to contract a credit facility of maximum EUR70 million, through a bilateral, syndicated or club-type loan. Shareholders mandated the company’s management to (...) Sphera Group Seeks To Contract Credit Facility Of EUR70M Tops; Approves Gross Dividend Of RON0.3524/Share.Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), which owns the companies that operate the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands in franchise system, wants to contract a credit facility of maximum EUR70 million, through a bilateral, syndicated or club-type loan. Shareholders mandated the company’s management to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]