Dedeman Buys The Office In Cluj In Largest Deal Ever Sealed So Far Outside Bucharest



Brothers Adrian and Dragos Paval, the founders of do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business, have signed the contract to buy The Office in Cluj-Napoca from the developers of the project, namely, NEPI Rockcastle and Ovidiu (...) Dedeman Buys The Office In Cluj In Largest Deal Ever Sealed So Far Outside Bucharest.Brothers Adrian and Dragos Paval, the founders of do-it-yourself retailer Dedeman, the largest Romanian entrepreneurial business, have signed the contract to buy The Office in Cluj-Napoca from the developers of the project, namely, NEPI Rockcastle and Ovidiu (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]