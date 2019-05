Garanti Bank Posts RON111M Profit in 2018



Lender Garanti Bank reported a net profit of RON111.86 million for 2018 and operating revenue of RON428 million, the bank said in its annual earnings report released Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]