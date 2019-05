Eurostat: One in Five Romanians Was Self-Employed in 2018



One in five Romanians (17%) was self-employed in 2018, the fourth largest share among EU countries, after Greece (30%), Italy (22%) and Poland (18%), Eurostat data showed Tuesday.