The National Education minister Ecaterina Andronescu on Tuesday said in central Targu Mures that in the near future the ministry will focus on turning all vocational schools into dual vocational ones and that by the future Education Law the technical high schools are to be turned into dual technical high schools. "And, why not, we'll try to even organise a dual higher education form, with a higher accent on the practical tuition, on various levels," Ecaterina Andronescu told the media. The minister also said that during her meeting with several school principals of the Mures County, the variant of a separate Baccalaureate exam was approached, in order to make the education system more flexible. "We cannot follow one single route for everybody, we shall establish separate professionalization routes in particular after the 8th grade," Ecaterina Andronescu specified.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dorina Matis, editor: George Onea; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]