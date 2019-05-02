PM Dancila says Romanian, Israeli gov’ts to convene in joint meeting soon
May 2, 2019
PM Dancila says Romanian, Israeli gov’ts to convene in joint meeting soon.
Romania’s Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that a joint meeting of the national governments of Romania and Israel will take place "in the near future," adding that she had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the subject, and that a date for the meeting will be set.
"I have had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu; I have congratulated him and talked about the joint government meeting. This government meeting will be held; the ambassador will support us, it is an important meeting to us, a meeting that further links our countries and that helps us improve our bilateral economic and trade relationships, and I could say it is a meeting where friends meet. So the meeting will be held, we will soon set the date," Dancila told Antena 3 private broadcaster on a programme shot in Poland.
The prime minister said the meeting will take place "in the near future."
"We have to wait for the formation of the [Israeli] Government. After the formation of the government, the prime minister said that this will be the first event we will jointly held," added Dancila.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Dancila was on a visit to Poland to attend a conference of heads of government of the Central and Eastern European countries that joined the European Union after 2004, but also to attend a Birkenau memorial ceremony.
She was scheduled to join the March of the Living 2019, an annual educational event involving walking the distance from Auschwitz to Birkenau.
She will also attend a Birkenau memorial ceremony, alongside world leaders, government officials, faith leaders, and representatives of student and children’s organisations.
Also attending the even in addition to the official Romanian retinue at Auschwitz-Birkenau will be David Saranga, ambassador of Israel to Romania, and Tova Ben Nun-Cherbis, president and founder of the Lauder-Reut Educational Complex, together with a group of children from Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
