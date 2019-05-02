 
May 2, 2019

President Iohannis urges citizens to vote in referendum
May 2, 2019

President Iohannis urges citizens to vote in referendum.
President Klaus Iohannis posted on Facebook on Thursday a photo with a message urging Romanians to vote in the referendum of 26 May. The image, which depicts the head of state introducing a ballot paper in the ballot box, is accompanied by the following text: "#Referendum26May. Decide for your future!Vote!." President Klaus Iohannis signed on 25 April the decree regarding the organisation of the referendum on 26 May. According to this document, the citizens are called to express their will, through Yes or No in respect to the following questions: 1. Do you agree with banning amnesty and pardon for corruption offenses? 2. Do you agree with preventing the Government from adopting emergency ordinances in the area of criminal offenses, punishments and judicial organization, and to extend the right to directly challenge the ordinances with the Constitutional Court?. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

