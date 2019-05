Industrial Machinery Manufacturer 24 Ianuarie Reports 85% Higher Turnover YoY In 1Q/2019



Industrial machinery manufacturer 24 Ianuarie Ploiesti (IANY.RO) reported a turnover of RON12.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, up 85% year-on-year, and a profit of RON89,939, down 36% year-on-year.