Zentiva Invests Over RON27M In Generic Drug Production In 2018



Drugmaker Zentiva invested RON27.7 million in manufacturing and developing generic drugs in 2018, managing to boost by 12.5% the production capacity at its factory in capital city Bucharest (the former Sicomed).