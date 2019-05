Central Bank Deputy Governor Liviu Voinea Appointed Romania's Representative to the IMF



Romania's central bank deputy governor Liviu Voinea has been appointed the country's representative to the International Monetary Fund and will serve as senior advisor to the IMF executive director starting August 26.