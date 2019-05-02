 
Romaniapress.com

May 2, 2019

BNR’s Vasilescu: Any index that sets interest rate takes inflation into account
May 2, 2019

BNR’s Vasilescu: Any index that sets interest rate takes inflation into account.
Inflation has caused disruptions in public life, which has led to the exit of ROBOR (Romanian Interbank Offered Rate, ed. n.) from the game and the introduction of a new reference index for loans, but the National Bank of Romania (BNR) has no other role than that of mathematician of the system, Adrian Vasilescu, strategy strategist at BNR, told AGERPRES on Thursday. He said that this quarterly benchmark for consumer loans would also take inflation into account. "It cannot be other way. Any index that sets an interest rate takes inflation into account. Inflation will always determine the cost of the credit. To have loans with interest rates like those abroad would mean inflation like the one abroad and at the same time economic conditions like those abroad. In the years with negative inflation, we had loans with better interest rates than those in the Czech Republic, Hungary, because inflation was below zero. When inflation rose above zero, ROBOR also grew," Vasilescu explained. The consumer credit reference index, governed by OUG (Government Emergency Ordinance, ed. n.) No. 19/2019, is 2.36pct per annum, calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interbank rates of interbank transactions in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to data announced on Thursday by BNR.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Warsaw Summit: Without the 13 states in Eastern Europe, the European Union would have been obsolete and decadent (1) By Constantin Radut We welcome with conviction the meeting organized by the Polish Government on the occasion of 15 years since the "new wave" of the EU enlargement covered another 13 states. All these states have experienced a black period in their history. All these states were abandoned, (...)

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila participates in International March of the Living, in Poland Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday participated in Poland in the International March of the Living, an annual educational event meant to walk the 3-kilometer distance between Auschwitz and Birkenau, a release by the Romanian gov&#39;t sent to AGERPRES, reads. "Prime Minister (...)

Central Bank Deputy Governor Liviu Voinea Appointed Romania's Representative to the IMF Romania's central bank deputy governor Liviu Voinea has been appointed the country's representative to the International Monetary Fund and will serve as senior advisor to the IMF executive director starting August 26.

Single number 1911 for reporting cyber security incidents, officially launched The single number 1911, through which Romanian citizens, legal entities and public institutions will be able to report the cyber security incidents they have found, was officially launched on Thursday, the cost of the project being one million euro, covered by European funds through the (...)

Zentiva Invests Over RON27M In Generic Drug Production In 2018 Drugmaker Zentiva invested RON27.7 million in manufacturing and developing generic drugs in 2018, managing to boost by 12.5% the production capacity at its factory in capital city Bucharest (the former Sicomed).

Romania Posts Budget Deficit of 0.54% of GDP in 1Q/2019 Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON5.5 billion in the first quarter of 2019, or 0.54% of gross domestic product, finance ministry data showed Thursday.

Romania Forex Reserves Grow to EUR33.69B in April Romania's foreign exchange reserves grew to EUR33.69 billion at the end of April, from EUR32.03 billion at the end of March, central bank data showed Thursday.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |