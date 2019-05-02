Warsaw Summit: Without the 13 states in Eastern Europe, the European Union would have been obsolete and decadent (1)



By Constantin Radut We welcome with conviction the meeting organized by the Polish Government on the occasion of 15 years since the "new wave" of the EU enlargement covered another 13 states. All these states have experienced a black period in their history. All these states were abandoned, (...) Warsaw Summit: Without the 13 states in Eastern Europe, the European Union would have been obsolete and decadent (1).By Constantin Radut We welcome with conviction the meeting organized by the Polish Government on the occasion of 15 years since the "new wave" of the EU enlargement covered another 13 states. All these states have experienced a black period in their history. All these states were abandoned, (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]