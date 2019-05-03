BRD 1Q Net Profit Down 26% YoY To RON289M, Revenue Up 9.3% YoY To RON744M



Lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale on Friday said its net banking income grew 9.3% year-on-year (YoY), to RON744 million, in the first quarter of 2019, and its net profit decreased by 26% year-on-year, to RON289 million. BRD 1Q Net Profit Down 26% YoY To RON289M, Revenue Up 9.3% YoY To RON744M.Lender BRD Groupe Societe Generale on Friday said its net banking income grew 9.3% year-on-year (YoY), to RON744 million, in the first quarter of 2019, and its net profit decreased by 26% year-on-year, to RON289 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]