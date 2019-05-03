 
Romaniapress.com

May 3, 2019

#Romania2019.eu/EconMin Badalau says informal meeting of competitiveness ministers to discuss single market integratedly
May 3, 2019

#Romania2019.eu/EconMin Badalau says informal meeting of competitiveness ministers to discuss single market integratedly.
The contribution of entrepreneurship, SMEs, start-ups, and scale-ups to EU’s competitiveness will be among the topics to be discussed at an informal meeting of the ministers responsible for Competitiveness (COMPET) - Internal Market and Industry section, Romania’s Economy Minister Niculae Badalau said on Friday. "I am honoured to be the host of my European counterparts today at the informal meeting of the COMPET Council - Internal Market and Industry. There are three very important issues that we will address today, both in the working sessions and at the noon meeting: the contribution of entrepreneurship, SMEs, start-ups, and scale-ups to the EU’s competitiveness, a roadmap of the European energy intensive industries, and, during the working lunch, the single market will be tackled in an integrated manner to highlight the support it provides to the industry and to better implement and ensure compliance with the legislation," Badalau said. He added that, alongside the work of the COMPET Council, an event dedicated to entrepreneurs would take place. "It is one of the most complex meetings of the COMPET Council and I want to use this opportunity to thank all those who have contributed to the preparation of this event," the minister said. Badalau is presiding today over an informal meeting of the ministers responsible for Competitiveness (COMPET) - Internal Market and Industry section, which takes place in Bucharest, Parliament Palace. Ministers responsible for economy, industry, the internal market and SMEs from the 28 EU member states and two member states of the European Free Trade Association (Switzerland and Norway) take part in the meeting. The European Commission will be represented by Elzbieta Bienkowska, European Commissioner responsible for the internal market, industry, entrepreneurship and SMEs. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Daniel Badea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Warsaw Summit: Without the 13 states in Eastern Europe, the European Union would have been obsolete and decadent (2) By Constantin Radut The Summit of the 13 states in Eastern Europe, held in Warsaw on May 1, is a signal that the European Union is broken in two. On the one side, the group of states that want to lead the Union, Germany, France, the Netherlands, on the other, the Eastern European states, newly (...)

Basescu: Dancila cannot be invited to European Council Summit in Sibiu, but invited to reception Bucharest, May 4 /Agerpres/ - PMP senator Traian Basescu, the former president of Romania, said on Saturday that Premier Viorica Dancila would not be invited to attend the European Council Summit in Sibiu, taking into account the provisions of the Lisbon Treaty, but she can be invited to the (...)

Dacians, Romans, gladiators and nymphs at Apulum Roman Festival, in Alba Iulia Alba Iulia, May 4 /Agerpres/ - The Apulum Roman Festival, the largest event of ancient reenactment in Romania, with participation from six countries, began on Saturday with the "Inauguratio" ceremony, followed by the parade of "Dacian and Roman warriors" and the opening of (...)

National Heart Day/ Cardiovascular diseases continue to be the main health problem in Romania (Health Ministry) Bucharest, May 4 /Agerpres/ - Cardiovascular diseases continue to be the main health problem in Romania, that is the alarm signal sounded by the Ministry of Health on the occasion of the National Heart Day. In this context, the Ministry of Health announces a series of projects that are planned (...)

Iohannis lays wreath in Florence at plaque dedicated to Ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza Florence, May 3 - AGERPRES special correspondent Daniel Florea reports: President Klaus Iohannis, currently in Florence, on Saturday morning laid a wreath at the commemorative plaque dedicated to Alexandru Ioan Cuza, located next to the residence where the ruler spent the last years of his (...)

#Romania2019.eu/Commissioner Bieńkowska: We need fleet of European companies for climate-neutral economy We must have a fleet of European companies, because they will be at the forefront of the transition to a neutral economy from the standpoint of climate impact, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Elzbieta Bieńkowska said on Friday. (...)

Cartel ALFA: Swedish appliance producer Electrolux threatens to relocate production from Satu Mare to Poland The Swedish owner of Electrolux Satu Mare threatens, through the voice of the workers who did not join the strike, to relocate its production to Poland, informs a release issued by president of the "Cartel ALFA" National Trade Union Confederation Bogdan Hossu on Friday. The reaction (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |