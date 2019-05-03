Petrom: Legislative Environment Fails To Provide Necessary Premises For Neptun Deep Investment Decision



The current legislative environment does not provide the necessary prerequisites for a multi-billion investment decision regarding Neptun Deep natural gas perimeter, OMV Petrom said Friday in its report for the first quarter of 2019.