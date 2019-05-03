OMV Petrom Sales Up 11% YoY To RON5.4B; Net Profit Up 35% YoY To RON1.15B In 1Q/2019



Romania's oil and gas company OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) on Friday said its total sales, excluding petroleum excise tax, reached RON5.42 billion in the first quarter of 2019, up 11% compared to the same period in 2018, and its net profit stood at RON1.15 billion, up 35% year-on-year, according to the