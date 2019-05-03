 
Romaniapress.com

May 3, 2019

PM Dancila extends praises to journalists for work and dedication in providing unbiased information
May 3, 2019

PM Dancila extends praises to journalists for work and dedication in providing unbiased information.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on May 3, World Press Freedom Day, extended praises to journalists for their work and dedication in providing real, unbiased information. "On World Press Freedom Day, I want to extend praises to all journalists for their work and dedication in providing the citizens with real and unbiased information. Journalists play an essential role in the evolution of any modern society, the defence of values and the promotion of human rights and this role has become increasingly more important with the diversification of sources of information," Dancila said in her message on World Press Freedom Day. According her, rigorously verified information, a lack of bias, and accountability in the dissemination of news are needed more than ever, given that current societies are facing the phenomenon of fake-news. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Warsaw Summit: Without the 13 states in Eastern Europe, the European Union would have been obsolete and decadent (2) By Constantin Radut The Summit of the 13 states in Eastern Europe, held in Warsaw on May 1, is a signal that the European Union is broken in two. On the one side, the group of states that want to lead the Union, Germany, France, the Netherlands, on the other, the Eastern European states, newly (...)

Basescu: Dancila cannot be invited to European Council Summit in Sibiu, but invited to reception Bucharest, May 4 /Agerpres/ - PMP senator Traian Basescu, the former president of Romania, said on Saturday that Premier Viorica Dancila would not be invited to attend the European Council Summit in Sibiu, taking into account the provisions of the Lisbon Treaty, but she can be invited to the (...)

Dacians, Romans, gladiators and nymphs at Apulum Roman Festival, in Alba Iulia Alba Iulia, May 4 /Agerpres/ - The Apulum Roman Festival, the largest event of ancient reenactment in Romania, with participation from six countries, began on Saturday with the "Inauguratio" ceremony, followed by the parade of "Dacian and Roman warriors" and the opening of (...)

National Heart Day/ Cardiovascular diseases continue to be the main health problem in Romania (Health Ministry) Bucharest, May 4 /Agerpres/ - Cardiovascular diseases continue to be the main health problem in Romania, that is the alarm signal sounded by the Ministry of Health on the occasion of the National Heart Day. In this context, the Ministry of Health announces a series of projects that are planned (...)

Iohannis lays wreath in Florence at plaque dedicated to Ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza Florence, May 3 - AGERPRES special correspondent Daniel Florea reports: President Klaus Iohannis, currently in Florence, on Saturday morning laid a wreath at the commemorative plaque dedicated to Alexandru Ioan Cuza, located next to the residence where the ruler spent the last years of his (...)

#Romania2019.eu/Commissioner Bieńkowska: We need fleet of European companies for climate-neutral economy We must have a fleet of European companies, because they will be at the forefront of the transition to a neutral economy from the standpoint of climate impact, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Elzbieta Bieńkowska said on Friday. (...)

Cartel ALFA: Swedish appliance producer Electrolux threatens to relocate production from Satu Mare to Poland The Swedish owner of Electrolux Satu Mare threatens, through the voice of the workers who did not join the strike, to relocate its production to Poland, informs a release issued by president of the "Cartel ALFA" National Trade Union Confederation Bogdan Hossu on Friday. The reaction (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |