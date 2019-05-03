PM Dancila extends praises to journalists for work and dedication in providing unbiased information



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on May 3, World Press Freedom Day, extended praises to journalists for their work and dedication in providing real, unbiased information. "On World Press Freedom Day, I want to extend praises to all journalists for their work and dedication in providing the citizens with real and unbiased information. Journalists play an essential role in the evolution of any modern society, the defence of values and the promotion of human rights and this role has become increasingly more important with the diversification of sources of information," Dancila said in her message on World Press Freedom Day. According her, rigorously verified information, a lack of bias, and accountability in the dissemination of news are needed more than ever, given that current societies are facing the phenomenon of fake-news. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)