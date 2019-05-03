President Iohannis extends full support to journalists on World Press Freedom Day



President Klaus Iohannis told journalists on May 3, World Press Freedom Day, that he fully supports them, underscoring that journalists help promote transparency and political accountability. "Today we celebrate the journalists who devote their lives to finding the truth and who, through their hard work, help impose transparency and governmental accountability. You have my full support," Iohannis wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. Celebrated each year on May 3, World Press Freedom Day is an opportunity to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom; assess the state of press freedom throughout the world; defend the media from attacks on their independence, and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty, according to www.un.org. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)