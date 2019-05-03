Recent threats against Romanian investigative reporters have no place in a democratic,Western civilization (US Embassy)



Recent threats against Romanian investigative reporters have no place in a democratic, Western civilization, the US Embassy in Bucharest said Friday in a statement on World Press Freedom Day. "Today, we honor the many journalists and media actors who have dedicated their lives, often at great risk, to promote transparency and accountability throughout the world, including in Romania as well," the embassy says. "Professional investigative journalists and the stories they bring to society - while at times critical, unflattering, or exposing - are a key component of democratic governance and economic success for all NATO countries, including Romania," the US Embassy points out. The statement adds that responsible media have a great role in serving the public interest. "By fostering a free press, citizens and communities are more informed, active and engaged in political decision-making, and can better hold their government accountable," the statement reads. "Freedom of expression, as well as rule of law, equality, humanity, and respect are the foundations upon which democratic states are built. Media and judicial freedom are at the heart of our NATO alliance," the embassy says. The US Embassy renews its commitment to promoting and protecting free press in Romania, while expressing solidarity with responsible and brave Romanian reporters. "On the anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, we renew our commitment to promoting and protecting a free press. We express our solidarity with responsible and brave Romanian reporters who resist pressures and threats in Bucharest as well as in various counties. Promoting a free press means that we are stronger together, that we stand up for the right to truth and for better, more prosperous and secure lives," the US Embassy in Bucharest says. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)