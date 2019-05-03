Transgaz Gets Green Light to Start Work on EUR360M Black Sea Gas Pipeline



Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) has obtained the right to start works on the Black Sea - Podisor Pipeline that will receive gas from the Black Sea.