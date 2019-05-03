Medicover Clinics, Synevo Labs Report 42% Higher Revenue, Of Nearly EUR30M, YoY In 1Q/2019



Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover, present in Romania through its network of clinics and the Synevo medical laboratories, reported revenue of EUR29.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, up 41.2% year-on-year, accounting for 15% of the group’s total (...) Medicover Clinics, Synevo Labs Report 42% Higher Revenue, Of Nearly EUR30M, YoY In 1Q/2019.Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover, present in Romania through its network of clinics and the Synevo medical laboratories, reported revenue of EUR29.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, up 41.2% year-on-year, accounting for 15% of the group’s total (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]