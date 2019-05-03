Romania's Unit 2 of Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant Starts Planned Outage Friday



Romanian nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica will shut down Unit 2 of the power plant in Cernavoda Friday for a planned outage program estimated to last 32 days. Romania's Unit 2 of Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant Starts Planned Outage Friday.Romanian nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica will shut down Unit 2 of the power plant in Cernavoda Friday for a planned outage program estimated to last 32 days. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]