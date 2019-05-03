MOL’s Diesel Sales In Romania Up 2.5%, Gasoline Sales Slightly Lower YoY In 1Q/2019



Diesel sales in Romania of Hungary's oil group MOL grew 2.5% to 124,000 tons in the first quarter of 2019, from 121,000 tons in the same period in 2018, while gasoline sales saw a slight decline in volume, to 35,000 tons, from 36,000 tons in the first quarter of 2018, the company said in a (...)