#Romania2019.eu/Commissioner Bieńkowska: We need fleet of European companies for climate-neutral economy



We must have a fleet of European companies, because they will be at the forefront of the transition to a neutral economy from the standpoint of climate impact, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Elzbieta Bieńkowska said on Friday. Today’s discussion was very interesting. We are almost at the end of the mandate of Parliament and the Commission. The Romanian Presidency has succeeded in carrying out many projects after trialogues. It is about the Ministers of Economy and Entrepreneurship, those who have had these successes. A large part of this informal council referred to SMEs. We discussed ways to boost market access, promote entrepreneurship in the European Union. We have discussed how industrial policy can stimulate an appropriate ecosystem for business. For us, the Europeans, it is important, of course, to promote European champions, but it is not enough. We must have a fleet of European companies, many companies: micro-enterprises, SMEs or medium-sized enterprises, start-ups and scale-ups. These will be at the forefront of the transition to a climate-neutral economy, Elzbieta Bieńkowska told a press conference following the informal meeting of the COMPET Committee - Internal Market and Industry. She mentioned that Europe is committed to this goal of creating a neutral economy from the point of view of environmental impact by 2050. In this respect, a high-level working group was set up to discuss energy intensive industries and will develop a vision by the end of the year with a much more detailed plan and roadmap on what to do from their perspective, how European or national instruments can be combined, both of which are important. Elzbieta Bieńkowska mentioned that industry and the single market had been discussed and that one of the ministers said at noon that the climate-neutral economy should not promote to the detriment of industrial development. In his turn, Economy Minister Niculae Badalau said that three important issues were addressed during the meeting: the SME market, where we are talking about a new action plan to relaunch the entrepreneurial spirit, the single market and the energy-intensive industry. Also, Niculae Badalau mentioned that in parallel with the works of the COMPET Council, an event dedicated to both Romanian and foreign entrepreneurs took place.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) #Romania2019.eu/Commissioner Bieńkowska: We need fleet of European companies for climate-neutral economy.We must have a fleet of European companies, because they will be at the forefront of the transition to a neutral economy from the standpoint of climate impact, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Elzbieta Bieńkowska said on Friday. Today’s discussion was very interesting. We are almost at the end of the mandate of Parliament and the Commission. The Romanian Presidency has succeeded in carrying out many projects after trialogues. It is about the Ministers of Economy and Entrepreneurship, those who have had these successes. A large part of this informal council referred to SMEs. We discussed ways to boost market access, promote entrepreneurship in the European Union. We have discussed how industrial policy can stimulate an appropriate ecosystem for business. For us, the Europeans, it is important, of course, to promote European champions, but it is not enough. We must have a fleet of European companies, many companies: micro-enterprises, SMEs or medium-sized enterprises, start-ups and scale-ups. These will be at the forefront of the transition to a climate-neutral economy, Elzbieta Bieńkowska told a press conference following the informal meeting of the COMPET Committee - Internal Market and Industry. She mentioned that Europe is committed to this goal of creating a neutral economy from the point of view of environmental impact by 2050. In this respect, a high-level working group was set up to discuss energy intensive industries and will develop a vision by the end of the year with a much more detailed plan and roadmap on what to do from their perspective, how European or national instruments can be combined, both of which are important. Elzbieta Bieńkowska mentioned that industry and the single market had been discussed and that one of the ministers said at noon that the climate-neutral economy should not promote to the detriment of industrial development. In his turn, Economy Minister Niculae Badalau said that three important issues were addressed during the meeting: the SME market, where we are talking about a new action plan to relaunch the entrepreneurial spirit, the single market and the energy-intensive industry. Also, Niculae Badalau mentioned that in parallel with the works of the COMPET Council, an event dedicated to both Romanian and foreign entrepreneurs took place.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Warsaw Summit: Without the 13 states in Eastern Europe, the European Union would have been obsolete and decadent (2) By Constantin Radut The Summit of the 13 states in Eastern Europe, held in Warsaw on May 1, is a signal that the European Union is broken in two. On the one side, the group of states that want to lead the Union, Germany, France, the Netherlands, on the other, the Eastern European states, newly (...)



Basescu: Dancila cannot be invited to European Council Summit in Sibiu, but invited to reception Bucharest, May 4 /Agerpres/ - PMP senator Traian Basescu, the former president of Romania, said on Saturday that Premier Viorica Dancila would not be invited to attend the European Council Summit in Sibiu, taking into account the provisions of the Lisbon Treaty, but she can be invited to the (...)



Dacians, Romans, gladiators and nymphs at Apulum Roman Festival, in Alba Iulia Alba Iulia, May 4 /Agerpres/ - The Apulum Roman Festival, the largest event of ancient reenactment in Romania, with participation from six countries, began on Saturday with the "Inauguratio" ceremony, followed by the parade of "Dacian and Roman warriors" and the opening of (...)



National Heart Day/ Cardiovascular diseases continue to be the main health problem in Romania (Health Ministry) Bucharest, May 4 /Agerpres/ - Cardiovascular diseases continue to be the main health problem in Romania, that is the alarm signal sounded by the Ministry of Health on the occasion of the National Heart Day. In this context, the Ministry of Health announces a series of projects that are planned (...)



Iohannis lays wreath in Florence at plaque dedicated to Ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza Florence, May 3 - AGERPRES special correspondent Daniel Florea reports: President Klaus Iohannis, currently in Florence, on Saturday morning laid a wreath at the commemorative plaque dedicated to Alexandru Ioan Cuza, located next to the residence where the ruler spent the last years of his (...)



Cartel ALFA: Swedish appliance producer Electrolux threatens to relocate production from Satu Mare to Poland The Swedish owner of Electrolux Satu Mare threatens, through the voice of the workers who did not join the strike, to relocate its production to Poland, informs a release issued by president of the "Cartel ALFA" National Trade Union Confederation Bogdan Hossu on Friday. The reaction (...)



Government Claims 35% of Nuclearelectrica's Reserves The Romanian government has required state-owned nuclear power company Nuclearelectrica to give it 35% of the amounts set as other reserves either as dividends or payments to the state budget.

