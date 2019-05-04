National Heart Day/ Cardiovascular diseases continue to be the main health problem in Romania (Health Ministry)



Bucharest, May 4 /Agerpres/ - Cardiovascular diseases continue to be the main health problem in Romania, that is the alarm signal sounded by the Ministry of Health on the occasion of the National Heart Day. In this context, the Ministry of Health announces a series of projects that are planned this year to support people suffering from this disease. In the summer of this year, the Ministry of Health will launch the call for a screening program to identify patients with cardiovascular risk factors. The program will last for 5 years and a budget of 20 million euro, European non-reimbursable funds. Over 170,000 people will benefit from screening, according to a press release from the World Health Organization. Also this summer, the Ministry of Health will start implementing a 2.5-million-euro project, funded through a Norwegian grant, which will create the registry to monitor left ventricular remodeling in acute myocardial heart attack to prevent heart failure. The Ministry of Health will also continue in 2019 supporting priority actions for the prevention of cardiac arrhythmic cardiac arrest by implantation of internal cardiac defibrillators, a program developed in 9 hospitals as well as for the treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction in 18 hospitals. The National Heart Day, celebrated on 4 May, is an opportunity to become aware that cardiovascular disease continues to be the main health problem in Romania. According to the specialists, at the national level, mortality caused by cardiovascular diseases is three times higher than that caused by cancer - some 60pct of all national deaths are caused by cardiovascular disease, compared to 19pct of cancer. In fact, cardiovascular disease is the main cause of mortality across Europe, both in women and men, according to the European Cardiovascular Health Charter. Control of the main risk factors - tobacco, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity - can reduce deaths, says the Ministry of Health. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

