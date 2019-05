Intersport Considering Smaller Cities like Targu Jiu and Targu Mures for New Stores



Sporting goods retailer Intersport, which has 31 stores in Romania, plans to open stores in smaller cities such as Targu Jiu and Targu Mures, Valentin Cristescu, head of marketing of Intersport Romania, said.